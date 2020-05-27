HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia government has confirmed it will provide an update today on further steps to reopen the economy.

On Tuesday, Premier Stephen McNeil said that the province is still on target to reopen sections of the economy in early June.

McNeil is expected to release more information during a news conference in Halifax at 3 p.m. AT. The news conference will be live-streamed on CTVNewsAtlantic.ca.

1 new case of COVID-19

Nova Scotia is also reporting one new case of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,053.

The province isn’t reporting any additional deaths at this time. To date, 59 people have died from COVID-19 in Nova Scotia and 52 of those deaths have been at Halifax’s Northwood long-term care facility, which has seen the most significant outbreak.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 533 tests on Tuesday.

To date, Nova Scotia has 39,441 negative test results.

975 people recovered; 19 active cases

The province reported 975 recoveries on Wednesday, compared to 976 recoveries on Tuesday.

CTV News has been told Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, will address the discrepancy during Wednesday's news conference.

There are now 19 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Sixteen of those cases are associated with Northwood, which has 12 residents and four staff members with active cases of the virus.

No other long-term care homes are reporting active cases at this time.

This leaves three active cases outside of long-term care homes.

There are still seven people in hospital and three patients are in the intensive care unit.

CTV News has reached out to the province for clarity on hospitalizations and whether there are Northwood residents in hospital. The province has not yet provided that information.

The confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Sixty-two per cent of cases are female and 38 per cent are male.

The latest case was confirmed in the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality and has seen the largest number of cases.

The western, northern and eastern zones are reporting no additional cases at this time.

western zone: 54 cases

central zone: 904 cases

northern zone: 44 cases

eastern zone: 51 cases

Public health is working to identify and test people who may have come in close contact with the confirmed cases.

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public for 14 days.

Anyone who travels outside of Nova Scotia must also self-isolate for two weeks.

List of symptoms expanded

Last week, the province expanded the list of symptoms for which it is screening.

Anyone who experiences one of the following symptoms is encouraged to take an online test to determine if they should call 811 for further assessment:

fever (i.e. chills, sweats)

cough or worsening of a previous cough

sore throat

headache

shortness of breath

muscle aches

sneezing

nasal congestion/runny nose

hoarse voice

diarrhea

unusual fatigue

loss of sense of smell or taste

red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without clear cause

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, has been extended to May 31.