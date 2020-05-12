HALIFAX -- A 26-year-old woman has been charged with stunting under the Motor Vehicle Act after police say she was caught driving 86 km/h over the speed limit in the Halifax area.

Around 10 p.m. on Friday, police observed an Acura ILX travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 333 near Old Coach Road. Using a radar, police clocked the vehicle at 156 km/h in a 70 km/h speed zone.

The vehicle was seized and impounded. The Halifax woman’s driver’s licence was also seized and suspended for seven days.

The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50.