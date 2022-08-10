New Brunswick cottagers get court order blocking fish eradication in Miramichi area

Smallmouth Bass are seen in a bag after being removed from Miramichi Lake in this undated handout photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Geoff Giffin, Atlantic Salmon Federation) Smallmouth Bass are seen in a bag after being removed from Miramichi Lake in this undated handout photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Geoff Giffin, Atlantic Salmon Federation)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Dutch farmer protests and what's happening in Canada, explained

The ongoing protests in the Netherlands, by farmers opposed to their government’s plan to slash nitrogen oxide emissions by 50 per cent by 2030, have drawn attention to Canadian farmers’ concerns over an emissions reduction target set by the Canadian government. But the policies set out by the Dutch government and the Canadian government are fundamentally different, experts say.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island