

CTV Atlantic





A 35-year-old man from Grand Barachois was sentenced to eight years in prison for a litany of drug and weapons offences.

Randy Scopie and Jenny Clements, a 31-year-old woman also from Grand-Barachois, were sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to several drug-related offences in Moncton Provincial Court.

New Brunswick RCMP said in a news release that they arrested Scopie and Clements on Dec. 11, 2017.

“During the search, the Shediac RCMP Crime Reduction Unit seized a large quantity of cocaine, methamphetamine, hydromorphone, oxycodone, marijuana, marijuana resin and a quantity of cash,” police say. Mounties also seized a Taser and a crossbow. More than $95,000 in cash was seized and turned over to the Crown as proceeds of crime.

Scopie pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of oxycodone for the purpose of trafficking, possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking, possession of hash for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime, and possession of a restricted weapon and possession of a restricted weapon while being prohibited.

He was sentenced to eight years and 3 months. He is prohibited from possessing a firearm for life and must submit a DNA sample to the court.

Clements pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking and possession of cannabis resin for the purpose of trafficking. She was sentenced to two years of probation.