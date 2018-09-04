

THE CANADIAN PRESS





FREDERICTON -- New Brunswick Liberals are promising to enhance their free tuition program if re-elected in this month's provincial election.

Leader Brian Gallant says they would raise the income threshold for free tuition to $70,000 from $60,000, and thereafter index it to inflation.

It would mean that students whose family income is $70,000 or less would be eligible for free tuition at any publicly funded university or college in New Brunswick.

Last year, the Liberal government also introduced a sliding scale for middle-income families who earn more than the threshold -- providing some tuition relief -- based on their income and number of children.

Gallant says last year alone, 6,319 students benefited from free tuition, while 1,425 benefited from tuition relief under the middle class program.

The provincial election is Sept. 24.