HALIFAX -- A New Brunswick man is $1,018,313.10 richer after winning second-prize in the April 28 Lotto Max draw.

Peter Douthwaite, of Woodstock, N.B., was enjoying a quiet morning at home on April 29 when he learned of his win.

“It’s something I never would have dreamed would ever happen,” said Douthwaite in a release from Atlantic Lottery.

“When I read all the digits, I was looking out the window watching traffic go by and I said, ‘Yes sir, I’m a millionaire.’”

Chris Keevill is president and CEO of Atlantic Lottery. He says having a major winner to celebrate is always exciting for his team.

“During these unique and challenging times, it feels especially encouraging to share this good news,” says Keevill.

“I’m sending heartfelt congratulations to Peter on his big win.”

Douthwaite, who was semi-retired and still working part-time as a truck driver, has now fully retired thanks to his Lotto Max win. He plans to use his winnings to buy a new truck, take his grandchildren to Disneyland, and fulfill a life-long dream of purchasing a motor home and following the NASCAR circuit from race to race.