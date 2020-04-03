HALIFAX -- There are our new confirmed cases of COVID-19, which brings the province's total to 95.

"It is really important to think of these cases a not just cases, but as people," Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health, said during a news conference in Fredericton.

There are three new cases in Zone 3 with people aged between 30 to 69. The other is in Zone 5 (Campellton) and that person is aged 30 to 39.

This is a developing story. It will be updated soon.