HALIFAX -- There are two new case of COVID-19 in the Campbellton region of New Brunswick.

"One case is linked to a close contact of a previously identified case in the outbreak and the other one is linked to Manoir de la Vallée, a long-term care facility in Atholville," the government said in a news release.

The new cases are a person in their forties and a person in their sixties.

New Brunswick public health said a Quebec resident has also tested positive for COVID-19 and is linked to the Atholville long-term care facility. This case will be counted in Quebec’s statistics.

The province's chief medical officer of health cautioned people to not let their guard down as they try to enjoy the nice weather.

“I remind New Brunswickers to remain vigilant and watch for symptoms since COVID-19 is going to be with us for a long time,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell.

The two new cases bring New Brunswick's total of confirmed cases to 135. Of those 120 had recovered before the Campbellton cluster emerged. That includes all of the province's 15 active cases.

Five of those people are hospitalized with one in an intensive care unit. As of today, the province has performed 31,791 tests.

Anyone showing two of the following symptoms should contact Tele-Care 811 or their primary health-care provider for further direction:

fever above 38 C or signs of fever (such as chills);

new cough or worsening chronic cough;

sore throat;

runny nose;

headache;

new onset of fatigue;

new onset of muscle pain;

diarrhea;

loss of sense of taste or loss of sense of smell; and

in children, purple markings on the fingers or toes. In this instance, testing will be done even if none of the other symptoms are present.

