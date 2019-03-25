

Cape Breton’s largest hospital is getting a new emergency department, critical care department, and cancer centre as part of a major expansion.

The Nova Scotia government made the announcement Monday in Sydney, nine months after announcing the closure of two community hospitals in Cape Breton.

All three services will be part of a new 190,000-square-foot building that will be constructed at the back of the Cape Breton Regional Hospital. The two buildings will be connected by a pedway.

The province says the new emergency department will be twice as large as the current one, with more exam and patient rooms, as well as teaching and education space for staff and students.

The new critical care department will triple in size and contain the intensive care, coronary care, and intermediate care units all under one roof. There will be more patient rooms and new family and support spaces.

The government says the Cape Breton Cancer Centre is now serving more than double the patients for which it was built in 1998. The new cancer centre will more than double in size, with twice as many chemotherapy seats and new space for counselling and group sessions.

The provincial government recently approved $8.1 million for the project, which will go toward completing the early design phase. A request for proposals for design services will be issued this week. More funding will be approved as the project moves forward.

The redevelopment is part of a plan to close the Northside General Hospital and the New Waterford Consolidated Hospital, which Premier Stephen McNeil announced over a loud chorus of boos at a news conference last June.

The changes have been met with criticism in Cape Breton, where residents have been sounding the alarm over the state of health care.