HALIFAX -- No injuries were reported after four train cars went off the tracks in Moncton, N.B., on Tuesday.

Emergency crews responded to the scene of a train derailment in the CN Hump Yard near Salisbury Road in Moncton around 4:30 p.m.

Moncton Fire Department Platoon Chief Charlie Melanson said that when fire crews arrived, they found three rail cars on their side, and a fourth car off the tracks.

One of the rail cars contained propane, but Melanson said there was no leak.

The other rail cars contained non-hazardous material.

No injuries were reported.

Moncton Fire left the scene at 9:30 p.m. as CN staff, along with a heavy HAZMAT team, were called in to assess the damage

There is no word on what caused the derailment at this time as CN staff continue to investigate.