No injuries as train cars derail in Moncton rail yard
Emergency crews responded to the scene of a train derailment in the CN rail yard near Salisbury Road in Moncton on at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. (PHOTO COURTESY: WADE PERRY)
HALIFAX -- No injuries were reported after four train cars went off the tracks in Moncton, N.B., on Tuesday.
Emergency crews responded to the scene of a train derailment in the CN Hump Yard near Salisbury Road in Moncton around 4:30 p.m.
Moncton Fire Department Platoon Chief Charlie Melanson said that when fire crews arrived, they found three rail cars on their side, and a fourth car off the tracks.
One of the rail cars contained propane, but Melanson said there was no leak.
The other rail cars contained non-hazardous material.
No injuries were reported.
Moncton Fire left the scene at 9:30 p.m. as CN staff, along with a heavy HAZMAT team, were called in to assess the damage
There is no word on what caused the derailment at this time as CN staff continue to investigate.