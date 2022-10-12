'Nobody will answer us': Confusion leads to frustration for dozens looking for aid at Charlottetown Red Cross
Tempers were high for dozens of people waiting outside the Red Cross office in Charlottetown again Wednesday.
It was the second day for many of them, waiting to prove their identity to receive $250 in provincial aid they applied for over a week ago.
Some have been waiting since 7 a.m. Wednesday. The office only opens at 11 a.m.
“It’s like seven times having to call them. Seventh time yesterday, that’s a bit much. I’m getting frustrated,” said Cathy Andrew. “Husband and I lost a lot of the food in our fridge and our freezer.”
The wait time Tuesday was as long as eight hours and many were turned away and told to come back Wednesday.
The Red Cross office can process 13 people an hour and is open for nine hours a day, less than 200 people in a day.
Frustration was the key emotion in the line Wednesday. People were fed up, and that’s boiled over in a few cases, with people having curt words for the volunteers. Everyone is frustrated, just hoping to get the aid they’ve been promised.
Some were in line waiting to register, but many just needed to prove their identity to receive $250 in provincial aid they’d already applied for online.
“Nobody will answer us, that’s the problem,” said Corey MacAulay. “You’re not getting answers, and when you do get an answer, it’s a different answer from the last person, and that’s the frustrating part.”
The Red Cross has opened an additional site in Montague, P.E.I., and another in Summerside, P.E.I., Wednesday. Some visiting the Charlottetown office Wednseday travelled from Summerside because they hadn’t heard about the new one.
“If, for some reason, when you were there, if there was somebody who did not receive the latest update as to what some on these challenges are, then that’s certain on us, as the Red Cross,” said Bill Lawlor, the provincial director for the Red Cross in P.E.I. and New Brunswick. “We’ll certainly continue to improve that communication and briefing on regular intervals throughout the day, but we have been since the beginning of this operation.”
Volunteers were handing out tickets with time stamps. The first in line, -- the very old, and those with young children -- could get times between 11 a.m. and the noon hour.
At the midpoint in the line, the tickets were for 4:30 p.m or later.
“Friggin’ furious. All that waiting and I’m in the wrong line,” said Jennifer Horton. “So, I have to come back at 5:30 p.m., and they’re saying come back at five because the lineup could be another hour.”
The Red Cross is switching to an appointment system as early as Thursday, but details have not yet been released.
Until then, waiting in line at a Red Cross site is the only way to get help in person.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Man who died following exchange of gunfire with police in Innisfil, Ont. home identified
A 23-year-old man who died following an exchange of gunfire with police inside an Innisfil, Ont. home has been identified.
Alberta premier says she didn't mean to trivialize with comment on unvaccinated
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she didn't mean to trivialize prejudice faced by minority communities when she suggested unvaccinated people have experienced the most discrimination she has ever seen in her lifetime.
Everything you need to know about the Emergencies Act national inquiry
History is being made this week with the kickoff of the Public Order Emergency Commission's public hearings into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to bring last winter's 'Freedom Convoy' protests to an end. CTVNews.ca breaks down everything you need to know.
How to see the moon and Mars together on Friday
Look up to the night sky on Friday and you might see the moon has some company: Mars. CTVNews.ca speaks with a stargazing expert on how best to see the planet-moon pairing.
Alex Jones ordered to pay US$965 million for Sandy Hook lies
The conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay US$965 million to people who suffered from his false claim that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax, a jury in Connecticut decided Wednesday.
Affordability crisis: Why young Canadians are facing a 'huge' wealth gap
Young people's salaries in Canada aren’t keeping up with the cost of living, even when employed full-time; and the ability to afford city rents and home ownership is becoming a 'pipe dream' for many, according to a CTVNews.ca analysis.
Canada Post is now offering loans: Here is how the program works
Canada Post has launched a new loan program in partnership with TD Bank Group, with lending starting at $1,000. Here is how the new program works.
Gloves and ammunition: Canada sending new aid package to Ukraine
As Ukraine seeks to defend against Russia's continued attacks, including recent missile strikes, Canada announced Wednesday that it'll be sending its European ally a new $47-million aid package that includes artillery as well as winter gear such as gloves and parkas.
Who's in and who's out as Conservative party critics under Poilievre's leadership
In an effort to send a message of unity, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has welcomed two former leadership rivals to serve as critics in Parliament -- but he has also left out two of the party's more prominent names.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man who died following exchange of gunfire with police in Innisfil, Ont. home identified
A 23-year-old man who died following an exchange of gunfire with police inside an Innisfil, Ont. home has been identified.
-
'We stand with you': Condolences pour in for two police officers killed in Ontario
Prominent Canadians on social media expressed their condolences for the two Ontario police officers who died following a home shooting on Oct. 12.
-
SickKids ICU reaches full capacity over the weekend as ER sees 'much longer than normal' wait times
SickKids’ intensive care unit reached full capacity over the weekend as the hospital endured 'much longer than normal' wait times in the emergency department.
Calgary
-
'Made in Alberta' climate plan in the works: new Premier Danielle Smith
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said the new government will be developing a "fully made in Alberta solution" to carbon tax policy.
-
Alberta premier not apologizing for saying unvaccinated are 'the most discriminated group'
Despite calls for her to apologize for saying that unvaccinated Canadians are the "most discriminated group" she's witnessed in her lifetime, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith stood by her remarks on Wednesday, but did try to explain the intention behind her words.
-
Stampede drug trafficking investigation nets $33K in cocaine, 4 charged
ALERT alleges the four suspects sold cocaine at the Stampede.
Montreal
-
Health minister calls on Quebecers to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccinations
Quebec public health officials held a COVID-19 news conference Wednesday, urging people to stay up-to-date on their vaccines. Only 22 per cent of the eligible population are considered up to date with their vaccines, meaning they've received the jab within the last five months.
-
Too real? Halloween decoration of hanged dummy in Montreal sparks debate
A Halloween decoration installed outside a Montreal home is sparking debate about how-far-is-too-far, with some critics saying it crosses the line between scary and distasteful.
-
Legault to announce Quebec cabinet on Oct. 20
Quebec Premier Francois Legault will announce a new cabinet on Thursday, October 20 at 2 p.m. As per tradition, newly-assigned cabinet members will be sworn in during a ceremony in the National Assembly Legislative Council Chamber, also known as the Red Room.
Edmonton
-
Minority communities deserve apology from Smith for discrimination comments: LGBTQ2S+ researcher
Minority communities deserve more than the statement Alberta's new premier put out on Wednesday, which stopped short of apologizing for claiming people who chose not to get vaccinated against COVID-19 is 'the most discriminated-against group' she's seen during her lifetime, says a national researcher.
-
Holloway gets shot with Draisaitl, Broberg sent down as Oilers ready for season opener
A new season begins for the Edmonton Oilers Wednesday night, and after a few training camp battles and some off-season trade speculation, so far the team looks largely the same as last year.
-
Police looking for dashcam footage in homicide investigation
An investigation is underway into a suspicious death that happened Monday evening. Officers responded to an altercation in the area of 120 Avenue and 82 Street around 7:40 p.m. where they found a 20-year-old man suffering from a stab wound.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two officers, suspect identified in fatal shooting at Innisfil, Ont. home
Two police officers are dead after a shooting at a home in Innisfil, Ont., south of Barrie.
-
Fact-checking viral Tiktok video on most dangerous Canadian cities
A video on TikTok claims Sudbury is one of 'Canada's Top 5 Most Dangerous Cities,' but where did the data come from and what do the crime statistics actually say?
-
Sudbury police seize loaded handgun, $56K in cocaine in early morning raid
Acting on a tip from a provincial task force, Greater Sudbury Police raided a residence on Galaxy Court on Oct. 11, seizing a loaded gun and illegal drugs.
London
-
'Life-threatening injuries' after early morning crash
All roads in the area of Highbury Avenue and Hamilton Road have reopened following a crash early Wednesday morning. London police issued a release saying around 12:20 a.m. emergency crews responded to the area for a multi-vehicle crash.
-
Emergency crews respond to natural gas leak in east London
Emergency crews are currently on scene in east London, Ont. due to a natural gas leak, and are urging the public to avoid the area as evacuations of nearby homes and a shut off of hydro services are underway.
-
School bus involved in crash with pick-up truck
A crash involving a school bus loaded with students and a pick-up truck sent one person to hospital Wednesday morning. The bus was carrying students from two Strathroy high schools, Holy Cross Catholic School and Strathroy District Collegiate Institute.
Winnipeg
-
What Manitoba is saying about the availability of the Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 vaccine
The Manitoba government said residents should ‘stay tuned’ to find out when the Pfizer bivalent will be coming to Manitoba.
-
New area code coming to Manitoba this month
A new area code is about to become available in Manitoba.
-
Woman found dead in Thompson apartment: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP officers are investigating after a woman was found dead in a Thompson apartment.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police arson unit investigating attempted theft at Merivale bank kiosk
Ottawa police say the arson unit is investigating an attempted theft at a bank kiosk on Merivale Road.
-
Here's when gas prices will drop 5 cents a litre in Ottawa
Canadians for Affordable Energy President Dan McTeague says gas prices will drop five cents a litre Thursday morning at gas stations in Ottawa and across Ontario.
-
Two men charged after woman robbed at gunpoint
Ottawa police say two men are facing charges after a woman was allegedly robbed at gunpoint in her driveway.
Saskatoon
-
‘It’s just a vicious circle:’ Sask. doctors sound off on staff shortages
A shortage of family physicians in the province is leading to longer waits at clinics and emergency rooms while also leaving plenty of people without access to a doctor.
-
More new students than expected enrolled in Saskatoon public schools
Enrolment in Saskatoon Public Schools has exceeded projections this year, especially among the elementary schools.
-
SHA officially in full control of Sask. Extendicare LTC homes
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has officially assumed full control of five Extendicare long-term care homes in the province, effective as of Oct. 9.
Vancouver
-
Amanda Todd case: Defence seeks six-year sentence for Dutch man convicted of extorting, harassing B.C. teen
Defence counsel for a Dutch man convicted of extorting and harassing Port Coquitlam teen Amanda Todd is asking for a six-year prison term, which is half the period of incarceration being sought by Crown.
-
Do you recognize this man? Police release photos of suspect in assault against taxi driver
Police are hoping members of the public can help identify a man they say assaulted a taxi driver with a beer bottle.
-
West Vancouver businessman must serve 29-month jail sentence for tax evasion, court rules
A 29-month jail sentence for a West Vancouver businessman convicted of real estate tax evasion has been upheld.
Regina
-
Regina woman who gave child alcohol while babysitting sentenced to 8 months in prison
A Regina woman who gave a child alcohol in 2021 while babysitting will be spending eight months in prison.
-
SHA officially in full control of Sask. Extendicare LTC homes
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has officially assumed full control of five Extendicare long-term care homes in the province, effective as of Oct. 9.
-
Council to vote on annexation of land north of city
Regina city council will vote on the annexation of land north of the city that currently is part of the RM of Sherwood.
Vancouver Island
-
CRD union workers vote 98 per cent in favour of potential strike
Capital Regional District workers who are part of a local union voted overwhelmingly in favour of potential strike action as contract negotiations continue with the CRD. Yesterday, members of CUPE Local 1978 held a vote about job action, and 98 per cent of voters said they were in favour of a strike.
-
Alaska cancels crab-fishing seasons due to population concerns
Alaska officials have cancelled the fall Bristol Bay red king crab harvest, and for the first time, have also scrapped the winter harvest of smaller snow crab. The closures reflect conservation concerns about both crab species following bleak summer populations surveys.
-
Horgan slams Alberta premier's vaccine discrimination stance as 'laughable'
The premier of British Columbia is calling out his counterpart in Alberta over comments she made Tuesday about the discrimination faced by those who choose not to get vaccinated against COVID-19.