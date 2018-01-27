

The Canadian Press





SYDNEY, N.S. -- A Nova Scotia judge says it's not the court's place to enforce good manners in ruling on a case that pitted a homeowner's interests in monitoring her property with security cameras against her neighbour's privacy concerns.

Provincial court Judge Peter Ross found Joan O'Connor not guilty of committing mischief for installing security cameras around her property in Sydney, N.S., that captured some views of her neighbour's home.

According to court documents, Stephanie Ayre says she lost some of the enjoyment of her property after noticing the security cameras O'Connor had installed in the summer of 2016, and feared she was the target of O'Connor's interest.

The documents say Ayre was concerned the cameras were recording the interior of her home and images were being shared on social media, which contributed to her decision to separate from her partner and leave the property last July.

They say O'Connor, who lives alone, testified that she installed the security cameras to monitor her own property for intruders shortly after her car was damaged, and she acknowledged sharing some images captured by the cameras online.

In a 21-page decision released on Wednesday, Ross found there was no proof O'Connor uploaded identifiable images of Ayre or her property to the internet, or that she ever intended intimidate or embarrass her neighbour.

He wrote that O'Connor may have been inconsiderate about the distress the video recording was causing her neighbour, but the facts show O'Connor had legitimate security concerns and was justified in monitoring her own property.