SOUTH TETAGOUCHE, N.B. -- Police say a Nova Scotia man has died after a snowmobile crash near Bathurst, N.B., this weekend.

Bathurst R-C-M-P say the collision on a trail in South Tetagouche, about 40 kilometres west of Bathurst, was reported just before 4 p.m. Friday.

The 61-year-old from Coldbrook, N.S., died at the scene.

Police say it's believed he collided with a tree after a failed turn.

The man was reportedly wearing a helmet and police say they do not believe speed or impairment were factors.

An investigation into the crash continues.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2020.