HALIFAX -- A man is dead following a collision involving a snowmobile and a car in Lower Woodstock, New Brunswick, on Friday evening.

On Friday, at around 6:30 p.m., New Brunswick RCMP responded to a report of a collision between a snowmobile and a car on Beardsley Road. Police believe the collision occurred when the car, which was travelling on Beardsley Road, collided with a snowmobile that was crossing the road from a trail.

The driver and sole occupant of the snowmobile was a 49-year-old man from Somerville, New Brunswick. The man died at the scene as a result of his injuries. The two occupants of the car were not injured.

Police continue to investigate.