Nova Scotia man dies following two-vehicle collision in Onslow Mountain

A 35-year-old Nova Scotia man has died following a two-vehicle collision in Onslow Mountain, N.S.

Colchester County District RCMP, along with EHS and fire members, responded to the collision on Laybolt Road at approximately 9:30 p.m. Friday.

According to police, a Ford F-150 and a Dodge Ram were travelling in opposite directions when they collided.

The driver of the Dodge Ram, a 54-year-old from Truro, N.S., was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Ford F-150, a 35-year-old man from Bible Hill, N.S., was pronounced dead at the scene.

Laybolt Road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.