Nova Scotia pauses logging operations after discovery of at-risk lichen species

Logs wait to be processed into lumber at the Spray Lake Sawmills in Cochrane, Alta., Thursday, May 20, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh Logs wait to be processed into lumber at the Spray Lake Sawmills in Cochrane, Alta., Thursday, May 20, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island