HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia’s provincial stockpile of surgical masks grew by 75,000 Wednesday, following a donation from Michelin North America.

The donation will be followed by an additional 50,000 masks from Michelin in the coming weeks.

“Michelin is pleased to be able to play a role in the province's COVID-19 response efforts," says Andrew Mutch, the president of Michelin North America (Canada) Inc.

“Working with the province and Nova Scotia Health Authority, we can help ensure that front-line workers in all of our communities have access to the protective equipment they need.”

A portion of the donated masks are designated for staff at long-term care facilities across Nova Scotia. The remainder will help keep front-line staff safe while they provide care to patients.

“These past few weeks have demonstrated the incredible capacity of Nova Scotians to come together and look out for each other,” says Dr. Brendan Carr, the CEO of the Nova Scotia Health Authority.

“We are overwhelmed by the generosity of our friends and neighbours at Michelin. It is so encouraging that community-minded businesses like Michelin, many of which are dealing with the impact of COVID-19 themselves, continue to reach out to offer services and supplies to NSHA, and to provide support to our staff and physicians.”

The donated masks will augment the provincial supply, along with regular deliveries from local, national and international suppliers and the federal government.