HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia is reporting four new cases and nine recoveries Thursday.

There are three cases in Central Zone and one in Northern Zone, all of which are related to travel.

There is also one probable case of COVID-19 connected to Oceanview Education Centre in Glace Bay.

With the nine recoveries, the total number of active cases in the provinces sits at 51.

"On this Canada Day and long weekend for some, be safe and if you have the chance, get tested," Premier Iain Rankin said in a release.

"It's an exciting time as we open our borders and ease restrictions. But we also need to follow public health guidance to ensure we all have a fantastic summer here in our province."

PROBABLE CASE AT OCEANVIEW EDUCATION CENTRE

Based on an assessment bypublic health, the case at the Oceanview Education Centre is being treated as a lab-confirmed positive to ensure all precautions are taken.

Out of an abundance of caution, public health is recommending that all students and staff at the school be tested for COVID-19, whether or not they have symptoms.

No self-isolation is required while they wait for test results unless they have been identified as a close contact by public health or have symptoms.

Public health will be in touch with any close contacts of probable or positive cases to advise the next steps, including testing. Everyone who is a close contact will be notified, tested and asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

Indeterminate test results do not provide a negative or positive. They may occur because someone previously had COVID-19 and the virus is still detectable in their system, or someone has been tested before the virus is fully detectable.

N.S. COVID-19 CASE DATA

The Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 3,731 tests on Wednesday. The province has completed 945,677 tests since the pandemic began.

There have been 5,840 COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 5,697 cases have recovered and 92 people have died due to the novel coronavirus.

There are currently two people in hospital due to COVID-19, but neither case requires intensive care.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central Zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 290 cases (no active cases)

Central Zone: 4,637 cases (38 active cases)

Northern Zone: 301 cases (one active case)

Eastern Zone: 612 cases (13 active cases)

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to July 11, 2021.

VACCINE UPDATE

As of Tuesday, 926,062 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, with approximately 72.7 per cent of the province's overall population having received at least one dose. According to public health, 219,504 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

"The Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine can be safely interchanged. Most Nova Scotians received Pfizer for their first dose, because there was more Pfizer supply in the province at the time," Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, said in a release.

"Now we have more Moderna supply in the province. It is important to book the first available appointment no matter the brand of vaccine. Both mRNA vaccines are equally effective and will work to protect you and your loved ones."

All Nova Scotians are encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they are eligible. COVID-19 vaccination appointments can be made online or by phone at 1-833-797-7772.

MORE WALK-IN TESTING OPTIONS

Nova Scotia Health is introducing several new walk-in testing centres and mobile units across the province. Testing is open to anyone, including out-of-province visitors arriving in Nova Scotia.

A list of locations offering walk-in PCR COVID-19 testing in addition to testing by appointment can be found on the health authority's website. Rapid tests will not be offered at these locations.

Testing is available for all ages, for those who have symptoms, no symptoms (asymptomatic), have travelled or been to a potential exposure site and have been a close contact with a positive COVID case.

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have had several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the province's online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

Wednesday, July 1

Alderney Landing, (2 Ochterloney St Dartmouth) from noon to 7 p.m.

Halifax Convention Centre (1650 Argyle St, Halifax) from noon to 7 p.m.

Hammonds Plains Community Centre, (2041 Hammonds Plains Rd) from noon to 7 p.m.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: