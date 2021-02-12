HALIFAX -- Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

Two previously reported cases are now considered recovered, as the active number of cases in the province drops to nine, all located in the Central zone.

Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, N.S. Chief Medical Officer of Health, will be giving a news update Friday afternoon, scheduled for 1 p.m. Atlantic.

Friday marks the first day the province reported no new cases since Feb. 6. Two new cases were identified Thursday, both in the province's Central zone and connected to previously reported cases.

N.S. CASE DATA

The Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 1,999 tests on Thursday.

There were 1,006 tests administered between Feb. 5 and 11 at the rapid-testing pop-up sites in Amherst, Cole Harbour, Halifax and Tantallon.

Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia has completed 177,461 tests. There have been 501 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths. Cases have ranged in age from under 10 to over 70. Four-hundred-and-ninety-two cases are now resolved.

There is currently one person in hospital due to COVID-19 who is in the intensive care unit.

Since the pandemic began, Nova Scotia has completed 300,639 tests. Cumulatively, there have been 1,590 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 1,516 cases considered recovered.

The province has reported 65 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began, with an average age of 80.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the province’s confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Fifty-five per cent of cases are female, and 45 per cent are male.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central Zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 94 cases (no active cases)

Central Zone: 1,290 cases (10 active cases)

Northern Zone: 127 cases (no active cases)

Eastern Zone: 79 cases (no active case)

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to Feb. 21, 2021.

POTENTIAL EXPOSURE NOTIFICATION

Anyone who was at the following location on the specified date and time should immediately visit covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/ to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. You can also call 811 if you don’t have online access or if you have other symptoms that concern you.

Sobeys (210 Wyse Rd, Dartmouth)

Feb. 1 between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

May develop symptoms up to, and including, Feb. 15.

All potential exposure notifications are listed here.

VACCINE UPDATE

Nova Scotia's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the amount of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Friday, 22,343 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far, with 7,498 Nova Scotians having received a second dose.

Of the vaccines administered as of Monday, 10,541 were health care workers, and 1,862 were long-term care residents.

The province has received 34,800 doses of vaccine, and are holding 8,853 for a second dose as of Feb. 8. A shipment of 1,950 more doses is anticipated this week.

NOVA SCOTIANS ENCOURAGED TO SEEK ASYMPTOMATIC TESTING

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have attended several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the provinces online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s many rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: