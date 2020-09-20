HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia’s number of active COVID-19 cases remains at zero; meanwhile, the province hasn’t announced a new case for 13 consecutive days.

On Sunday, the province reported that no new cases were identified on Saturday – a day which saw Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs complete 858 Nova Scotia tests.

CASE BREAKDOWN

To date, Nova Scotia has 87,428 negative test results, 1,086 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths. No one is currently in hospital – 1,021 cases are now resolved.

Cases range in age from under 10 to over 90. Sixty-one per cent of cases are female and 39 per cent are male.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives, and not where their sample was collected.

Western zone: 55 cases

Central zone: 910 cases

Northern zone: 67 cases

Eastern zone: 54 cases

STATE OF EMERGENCY REMAINS IN PLACE

On Friday, the province announced the provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, has been extended to October 4, unless the government terminates or extends it.

UPDATED LIST OF SYMPTOMS

The province recently reduced the number of COVID-19 symptoms for which health officials are screening.

The provincial government said the updated list of symptoms reflects the current epidemiology in Nova Scotia.

Anyone who experiences a new or worsening fever or cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms is encouraged to take an online test to determine if they should call 811 for further assessment:

sore throat

headache

shortness of breath

runny nose

SELF-ISOLATION

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who travels to Nova Scotia from outside the Atlantic region is required to self-isolate for 14 days and must fill out a self-declaration form before coming to the province.

However, the province has eased some self-isolation requirements for out-of-province rotational workers.

Residents of New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador are not required to self-isolate when travelling to Nova Scotia, but they must be prepared to provide proof of their place of residency at provincial borders.

Visitors from outside the Atlantic region who have already self-isolated in another Atlantic province for 14 days may travel to Nova Scotia without having to self-isolate again.