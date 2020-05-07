HALIFAX -- Almost three weeks have passed since a gunman went on a rampage in Nova Scotia, claiming the lives of 22 people in several communities. However, the outpouring of love and support for those affected by the tragedy has not let up.

Tyler Blair's world has changed forever. His parents Greg and Jamie Blair were killed in the mass shootings in Nova Scotia on April 18 and 19.

Blair has taken on the role of guardian for his younger brothers, 11-year-old Alex and 10-year-old Jack.

“Those two boys are doing a lot better than I would be doing if was in their exact spot,” says Blair.

Since the shootings, Blair says his spirits have been boosted by family, friends, and strangers.

“We've been overwhelmed by the amount of support and the people who have reached out,” says Blair.

That support reached a new level this week when he saw a special video from his favourite hockey player – NHL goalie Carey Price.

“Hey Alex, hey Jack, Carey Price here. I just want you to know that you're not alone,” said Price in a video.

“You can and you will get through this because of the character that was given to you by your parents. I'm hoping the very best for you guys in the future. Good luck.”

Blair says the message from Price means a lot to his brothers.

“As soon as he said their names, their jaws dropped,” he says.

“They had to watch it five or six times before they really believed that it was happening and that he personally sent that for them.”

The video from Price is the latest in a national wave of support.

Sales of Tim Hortons’ Nova Scotia Strong donuts raised $1.4 million to help those affected by the shootings. The Debert, N.S., location sold more than 4,400 donuts alone.

“It quite literally hit close to home, so I think the community really rallied around that and that’s why we sold the most donuts,” says Quinn MacKenzie, the owner of the Debert Tim Hortons.

RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson lost her life in the line of duty during the shooting rampage. Her friend, Christine Fong, knew Stevenson loved to bake and came up with a fundraising idea.

“Let's bake in her honour and give back to the communities she served,” says Fong.

The Facebook bake sale raised more than $10,000 in Stevenson’s honour.

“To raise $10,000 in a bake sale? Only in Cole Harbour,” says Fong.