

CTV Atlantic





Residents at Port Elgin’s Westford Nursing Home are overjoyed after the provincial government announced the home will be getting a multimillion dollar upgrade.

On Saturday, the government announced that it’s putting $2.2 million dollars towards renovations at the 31-year-old building over the course of the next five years.

Cathy Stright is a board chair for the nursing home. She says the upgrade is necessary and the residents are deserving of it.

“This is huge for us,” she says. “There are updates that are required or that would be nice to have and would make resident care easier and be nice for the residents to have and think they deserve it.”

Retired teacher Ann Dobson has lived at the Westford home for the past five years and says she’s thrilled by the announcement.

“I had a massive stroke, I can't take care of myself, so it's wonderful to be here and looked after the way I am…they're wonderful here,” says Dobson.

The nursing home board hasn't decided the specifics of what the money will go towards first, but say they would like to eventually expand some rooms and improve outdoor spaces.

Staff and the Department of Social Development say they will also look into updating the sprinkler, heating and ventilation systems. While workers say the building does meet codes, staff say they would like it to compare to a more modern building.

On Thursday, the government unveiled a new nursing home plan aiming at creating more than 1,000 new nursing home and memory care beds, as well as building ten new nursing homes across the province.

“Having a senior in a hospital bed when they don't need to be there costs all of us a lot more than it costs to have them in a nursing home or memory care bed,” said Premier Brian Gallant. “It's more important to note it is going to be better for their quality of life as a senior.”

Westford staff says the incoming money is a relief for its 30 residents and 45 full and part time workers. The home’s board says the funds will help keep the building up to date and ensure seniors from the area can remain where they’ve spent much of their lives.

“It just makes all the difference in the world, as opposed to moving outside of their area where they really don't know anybody,” says Stright.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Cami Kepke.