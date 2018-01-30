

One of Canada’s oldest men is celebrating his 107th birthday in a small New Brunswick fishing village along the Bay of Fundy.

Arnold Hawkins had a household of help on Tuesday in Beaver Harbour, N.B., to ring in the big day. His five children say having Arnold for a father was a great blessing.

“He was such a wonderful, wonderful father. A perfect dad,” says one of Arnold’s daughters, Violet McKinley. “I don't remember ever hearing a harsh word come out of him."

Arnold Hawkins was born in 1911 in Beaver Harbour, where he went to school and started a career. Like most young men, he went to the wharf and made a living as a fisherman until he was well into his 70s.

Arnold says he would only fish for the “best-tasting haddock.”

These days he lives in his own home, the one he built in the 1930s. He gets a lot of help from family and caregivers.

"He's here in his home where he wants to be. There won't be any nursing homes. As my aunt said, we take care of our own," says daughter Anita Frye.

How he's managed to live to 107 is a matter of debate within the family.

"When I was little, I’d ask how do you keep going for so long? And he told me the secret is fish and potatoes. Eat fish and potatoes," says great-granddaughter Cheryl McKinley.

On this birthday, Arnold is getting a lot of love and best wishes from his 14 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Mike Cameron.