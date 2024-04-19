ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Officers seize over half a kilogram of cocaine, four arrested: Charlottetown police

    Drugs and cash are pictured in a handout photo from the Charlottetown Police Services. Drugs and cash are pictured in a handout photo from the Charlottetown Police Services.
    Share

    Police in Charlottetown arrested two males and one female for drug offences after a targeted traffic stop on Grafton Street Wednesday night.

    After the arrests, police executed a search warrant at a residence on Fitzroy Street where a third male was arrested.

    “Officers seized over half a kilogram of cocaine, 274 oxycodone/Percocet tablets, drug paraphernalia and $2,271.00 in cash,” reads a news release from Charlottetown Police Services.

    Tracy Curran from Glenwilliam, P.E.I., and Craig Savidant from Charlottetown have been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. They have been released on conditions and will appear in provincial court at a later date.

    Blake Wood from Victoria Cross, P.E.I., and Timothy Chandler from Charlottetown have been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. Wood is also charged with possession of oxycodone for the purpose of trafficking. Both have been remanded in custody and will appear in provincial court at a later date.

    For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News