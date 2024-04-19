Officers seize over half a kilogram of cocaine, four arrested: Charlottetown police

Police in Charlottetown arrested two males and one female for drug offences after a targeted traffic stop on Grafton Street Wednesday night.

After the arrests, police executed a search warrant at a residence on Fitzroy Street where a third male was arrested.

“Officers seized over half a kilogram of cocaine, 274 oxycodone/Percocet tablets, drug paraphernalia and $2,271.00 in cash,” reads a news release from Charlottetown Police Services.

Tracy Curran from Glenwilliam, P.E.I., and Craig Savidant from Charlottetown have been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. They have been released on conditions and will appear in provincial court at a later date.

Blake Wood from Victoria Cross, P.E.I., and Timothy Chandler from Charlottetown have been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. Wood is also charged with possession of oxycodone for the purpose of trafficking. Both have been remanded in custody and will appear in provincial court at a later date.

