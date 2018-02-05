

CTV Atlantic





One person has died following a house fire in Falmouth, N.S. early Monday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the home on Sangsters Bridge Road just after midnight.

The RCMP was the first to arrive on scene and members attempted to enter the home, but the flames and smoke were too intense and they were forced to retreat.

Once firefighters extinguished the flames, they found human remains in the debris.

No details have been released about the victim. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the person's identity and cause of death.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but police don’t believe it was suspicious.