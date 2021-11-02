P.E.I. eases some COVID-19 restrictions, no new cases Tuesday

HALIFAX -

Prince Edward Island will be easing some COVID-19 restrictions, as just four active cases of the virus remain in the province.

“P.E.I. is heading in the right direction, and we are moving towards the light at the end of the tunnel,” said chief medical officer of health Dr. Heather Morrison during Tuesday’s news update. “The downward trend of cases in Canada and in the Atlantic region is encouraging, and I hope we can announce further easing of measures in the coming weeks.”

During Tuesday's news update, Morrison announced that effective immediately, personal gathering limits in P.E.I. have been increased to 50 people, from the previous limit of 20.

Cohorts will no longer be required at events that check for proof of vaccine using the P.E.I. Vax Pass program. Cohorts are still required at activities that are exempt from the Vax Pass, including church services, and activities involving youth ages 18 and under.

Morrison also says the province's vaccination verification app, ‘P.E.I. Vax Pass verifier', will be available for download in a couple days, and will allow residents to use a QR code to show proof of vaccination at events and the province's point of entry.

Remembrance Day ceremonies will be permitted in P.E.I. and proof of vaccination will not be required, although private organizations can choose to require proof.

"These services are not required to be Vax Pass events," said Morrison on Tuesday. "They are usually outside for the most part, but certainly try to keep physical distancing from people outside of your household."

No new cases were identified in the province on Tuesday. P.E.I. currently has four active cases of COVID-19 and has had 319 positive cases since the pandemic began.

Two new cases were identified on Monday, involving an individual in their 40s, and an individual in their 30s. Morrison said one case was a contact of a previously reported infection, while the other case has a history of recent travel outside of P.E.I.

As of Nov. 1, a total of 266,425 doses of vaccine have been administered in P.E.I. So far, 93.6 per cent of the eligible population have received at least one dose and 88.3 per cent have received two doses.

According to Morrison, 1,729 new doses were administered this week, 23 per cent of which were first doses.