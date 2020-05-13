HALIFAX -- While Prince Edward Island is working on getting their economy back up and running again during the COVID-19 pandemic, they’re also making sure childcare and daycare services aren’t an issue for Islanders trying to get back to work.

“Right off the bat, this is a very difficult issue,” said Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King. “It is one that we need to tackle head on, and we have been tackling head on.”

King says due to the physical-distancing and other health directives in place right now, the opening of childcare and daycare centres will result in smaller groups and classes.

“And we also know that we now have the added reality that we have thousands of students who aren’t in school but many of them will need to be cared for,” said King. “And they are in need of social interaction, physical activity, to play games, and just be kids.”

King says for this reason, the province is working to provide social and recreational opportunities for the island’s children and youth, as well as safe and caring environments for parents and guardians to send their children as they prepare to re-enter the workforce.

“And this is going to require us to be innovative, it’s going to require all hands on deck,” said King.

To help with potential spacing issues, Prince Edward Island has made schools across the province available to be used for childcare and daycare services, if needed.

“So, as we move safely into these next phases of the Renew P.E.I. Together plan, and we begin to slowly reopen our economy, we do so in knowing that childcare and daycare should not, and must not be a barrier to returning to work.”

King said Prince Edward Island has over 850 kids from almost 500 families utilizing emergency childcare services in the province right now. The island has about 18,000 children living there between the ages zero to 12.

“So, pre-COVID, 6,150 of these kids would be in early childhood settings. Two-thousand-two-hundred-and-ninety-six in school-aged care, which would be before and after school, and we also know that there are about 300 unlicensed providers providing care to about 1,500 kids,” explained King.

King says as the island’s economy reopens and people start returning to work, the need for childcare and daycare is even greater than before COVID-19.

“On May 22 we will see an additional 1,100 spaces for early childhood centres as we increase the number of centres that will be open from 22 to 155,” said King.

The 300 unlicensed home-base care providers are also now allowed to take up to seven school-aged children in their homes, which will make more space available to about 2,100 island kids, according to King.

“While this is a good start, there remains a growing need to have more spaces provided,” said King.

“That’s why we’re working with the PSB (Public Schools Brand) and the CISF (COVID-19 Income Support Fund) to make school facilities available so we can create more capacity, and which will help make up for some of the capacity we’ve lost due to the change in services required by the CPHO (Chief Public Health Office) directives."

As the province begins to enter phase two of their Renew P.E.I. Together plan, King said some parent’s fees for childcare and daycare will be reinstated on a gradual phased-in basis.

“From phase two, on May 22 to June 26, which would be the official end of the school year, we will provide $75 per child, per week towards childcare,” said King.

King says for those who use licensed centres, the money will be sent directly to the centre itself.

For parents and guardians using private childcare, they can apply to be reimbursed through the Department of Education and Early Learning.

No new cases of COVID-19 on the island

Prince Edward Island reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with the total number of cases remaining at 27.

All 27 cases on the island are now considered recovered. This marks 15 days since P.E.I. has reported any new cases.

Prince Edward Island’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said the province received 264 new negative tests since Monday.

All confirmed cases of COVID-19 in P.E.I. are connected to travel.

Morrison reminded islanders about the rules surrounding self-isolation for those entering the province.

“All individuals entering P.E.I. are required to self-isolate for 14-days upon arrival,” said Morrison. “If people are unable to self-isolate away from others in the household, the entire household must self-isolate, including essential workers.”

Morrison said she has had many questions about essential workers who pass the border frequently, causing them and their households to be on self-isolation permanently. Some of these workers include construction workers, healthcare providers and those transporting goods and services.

“So, going forward essential workers travelling off the island frequently can be tested regularly for COVID-19,” said Morrison.

The provinces top doctor said this exception does not apply to long-term care staff who must continue to self-isolate for 14-days when needed.

Staff working in long-term care facilities are now also only allowed to work in one facility during the COVID-19 pandemic to avoid potential exposure and spread.

P.E.I.'s next COVID-19 update is scheduled for Friday.