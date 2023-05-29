P.E.I. sends firefighters to N.S., bans brush burning

Prince Edward Island is sending firefighters and equipment to Nova Scotia as two major wildfires continue to burn in Tantallon and Shelburne County.

A statement from the P.E.I. government says that five firefighters are heading to Nova Scotia Monday to support ongoing firefighting efforts along with fire hoses that have been requested by the province.

A wildfire that began in the Upper Tantallon, N.S., area northwest of downtown Halifax Sunday afternoon remains out of control Monday. As many as 16,000 residents in the region have been asked to evacuate their homes.

Another fire in Shelburne County is also burning out of control, where about 1,500 residents have been asked to evacuate.

P.E.I. is also reminding residents that brush burning and outdoor fires are not allowed in an effort to minimize forest fire risk.

“Don’t burn brush until the burn restrictions map gives the all clear,” said Environment, Energy and Climate Action Minister Steven Myers in a statement Monday.

“Penalties have increased for illegal burns, up to $50,000 in some cases. We don’t want to come after anyone, but illegal burning presents an unacceptable risk to public safety.”

For more P.E.I. news visit our dedicated provincial page.