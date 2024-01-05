Pete’s Frootique workers in Halfiax ratify first collective agreement with Sobeys

Pete’s Frootique workers in Halifax have ratified their first collective agreement with their parent company, Sobeys, according to a news release from the union.

The workers, who are members of the SEIU Local 2 union, had been on strike since Nov. 18, 2023.

“Details about the collective agreement will be available in the coming days,” the release says.

The union originally scheduled “pickets and actions” for the Saturday as part of a National Day of Action. Since ratifying the collective agreement, the plans were canceled.

