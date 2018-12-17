

CTV Atlantic





A Pictou County man who was charged with murder in the death of a woman three years ago has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

New Glasgow Regional Police responded to a 911 call at an apartment on Temperance Street in New Glasgow around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 30, 2015.

Officers found the body of 33-year-old Nicole Campbell inside. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Robert Jason MacKenzie was arrested the next day and charged with second-degree murder in Campbell’s death.

The case was set to go to trial on Jan. 7. However, 39-year-old MacKenzie pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter Monday in Pictou provincial court.

MacKenzie is set to be sentenced on Feb. 20.