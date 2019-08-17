

CTV Atlantic





Pictou District RCMP is investigating after a mid-day house fire claimed the life of a woman.

Police responded to reports of a home on fire on Highway 347 in Willowdale, N.S., just before 6 p.m. Friday.

When police arrived, they learned the main level of the home had collapsed into the basement, and a vehicle near the residence had been destroyed by fire.

RCMP said the remains of one person were located inside the home.

Family members of the deceased did confirm she was a 58-year-old woman, and a well-known mail carrier in the area.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.