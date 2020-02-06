DARTMOUTH -- Halifax Regional Police have charged a Dartmouth man with child pornography-related offences.

Police say they raided a Dartmouth home on Thursday morning after receiving information from the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre that a man "had been sharing sexually explicit images online with a 12-year-old female youth located in Wisconsin," a news release from Halifax Regional Police said.

Members of the Internet Child Exploitation Unit and Halifax police investigators seized a number of electronic devices for forensic analysis and arrested the man without incident.

Police say they have charged Brandon Klayme, 22, of Dartmouth, with the following:

luring a person under the 14 years of age by means of telecommunication

providing sexually explicit material to a child

possession of child pornography

He was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court later Thursday.

Police ask anyone with information on child pornography to file a report by calling police at 902-490-5020 or by using Cybertip, Canada's National Tip Line for reporting online sexual exploitation of children, at www.cybertip.ca.