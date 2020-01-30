MONCTON, N.B. -- RCMP in Moncton have dismantled what is believed to be an illegal cannabis oil extraction operation in the city.

Mounties say they searched a home on Drummond Street on Tuesday and discovered an elaborate production operation in the basement.

The scene was secured, and two nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution.

Officers seized a number of items, pieces of equipment and substances which have been sent to a lab for testing.

A 31-year-old man was arrested at the home on Tuesday and later released.

He is scheduled to appear in Moncton Provincial Court on June 25.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2020.