Police investigate report of shots fired in North Preston, N.S.
Published Monday, April 12, 2021 11:47AM ADT Last Updated Monday, April 12, 2021 1:29PM ADT
Police are investigating a report of shots fired in North Preston on Sunday.
At approximately 4:55 p.m. on April 11, Halifax District RCMP responded to a report of shots fired on Downey Rd.
Police located a damaged vehicle, but no injuries were reported.
Police say the suspect vehicle, described as a black car, departed the scene prior to police arriving.
Halifax RCMP and Halifax Regional Police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.