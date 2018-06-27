

CTV Atlantic





Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Halifax Tuesday evening.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the 100 block of Andrew Street around 5:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they learned there had been disturbance and a man in his 60s had been stabbed.

The man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on arrests at this time, but police say the people involved in the incident are known to one another.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.