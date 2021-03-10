COXHEATH, N.S. -- A Cape Breton hockey team’s tradition of dying their hair red for the playoffs has turned into a police matter.

Students connected to the boys' hockey team at Riverview High School in Coxheath are being investigated for allegedly breaking COVID-19 gathering restrictions.

Cape Breton Regional Police say they received an anonymous complaint last week. A social media post appears to show a large group of students not wearing masks and without physical distancing. If rules were broken, police say some students could face a $1,000 fine.

"There's a few different measures under the Health Protection Act around gathering limits," said Desiree Magnus, a spokesperson with the Cape Breton Regional Police. "Social distancing and gathering limits would adhere to this circumstance, depending on what is found. It is an ongoing investigation, so if the people in attendance are found to be in violation of any of the public health order, then police officers will determine the appropriate charge."

In an emailed statement to CTV, the Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre For Education says the school has addressed the situation and they are disappointed in the actions of some members of their school community. There's no word on whether any disciplinary action has taken place. Police say they continue to investigate the matter.