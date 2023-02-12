Police seek suspect in Halifax convenience store robbery

Police in Halifax are investigating after a convenience store was robbed Sunday morning.

Just after 7 a.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery at the Needs convenience store on Chebucto Road.

Police say a woman came into the store, demanded money and cigarettes and assaulted the employee.

According to a Sunday news release, the employee suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, who fled the area on foot, is described as a woman in her twenties with tattoos on both sides of her neck. At the time of the robbery, she was wearing a black toque, black hoodie, grey sweatpants and white shoes.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020.