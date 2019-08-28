

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are still trying to figure out what happened to Jason MacCullough, 20 years after he was found murdered in Dartmouth’s north end.

MacCullough’s body was found on a paved path between 100 and 104 Pinecrest Drive around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 28, 1999.

Investigators believe the 19-year-old man was passing through the area while walking home and used the well-known short cut between the buildings.

They also believe there were several people in the area at the time, and that there were witnesses to the crime.

“Investigators continue to urge these people to come forward and report anything that they remember about this day, no matter how small the detail,” said Halifax Regional Police Const. John MacLeod in a statement.

Police say MacCullough didn’t appear to be involved in any kind of criminal activity, and they believe his death was a random act.

His murder is part of the province’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers up to $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in certain cases.

Police are urging anyone with information about the case to come forward.