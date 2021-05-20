HALIFAX -- A Transportation Safety Board report has found what caused a WestJet flight to overrun a runway at Halifax Stanfield International Airport in January of last year.

The board says crew members of the Boeing 737 aircraft didn't re-calculate their landing speed and distance while changing runways due to poor visibility.

The wet, snow covered runway and wind speed also pushed the aircraft beyond the runway's end.

There were 172 passengers and six crew members onboard the Toronto-to-Halifax flight. No one was hurt and the plane wasn't damaged.

WestJet says it is now revising its emergency response checklist.