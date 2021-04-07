HALIFAX -- Post-secondary students in New Brunswick should expect to return to in-person, on-campus learning this fall.

The Government of New Brunswick announced the news in a release on Wednesday.

"With the first doses of COVID-19 vaccines expected to be available to all New Brunswick adults by early summer, we are optimistic that these institutions will be able to offer on-campus instruction safely and successfully during the 2021-22 academic year," said Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health.

During the 2020-21 school year, universities and colleges in the province were limited to online learning in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Russell says the decision was made in the best interest of everyone involved.

"The virus and its variants must still be taken seriously, however, we realize the pandemic has had negative effects on the mental health and financial stability of students and staff," said Russell. "Permitting a safe return to in-person education with continued adherence to public health measures is in everyone's best interests."

Public health, along with post-secondary institutions in New Brunswick, continue to work closely with the Department of Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour to ensure and promote the safest possible learning environment for students.

According to government officials, each school is required to have a COVID-19 operational plan in place that has been approved by public health.

"Our post-secondary institutions have done an excellent job of adapting to the challenges of the pandemic,” said Trevor Holder, the minister of Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour. "We are confident that they are up to the next challenge, which is holding in-person classes once again. Through the ongoing collaborative work between the department, WorkSafeNB, Public Health and the institutions, I know we are ready for this step and well-positioned to react should there be a change in circumstances over the coming months."

Holder says each post-secondary institution, which are academically and administratively independent of government, will make their own decisions on whether and when to resume in-person learning.

They will also be responsible for implementing their respective COVID-19-related safety protocols, as they were during the 2020-21 academic year.