HALIFAX -- Prince Edward Island is reporting four new cases of COVID-19.

On Monday, Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Heather Morrison, confirmed four new positive cases – bringing the provincial total of active cases to seven.

Two of the cases are essential workers who are not employed in the healthcare industry – a woman in her 40s and a man in his 20s – who arrived in the province on Aug. 25 following international travel.

The other two cases are young children under the age of 10 from the same family who arrived in P.E.I. on August 27 following international travel. They have been in self-isolation with the other members of their household who are also undergoing testing.

All four cases have been in self-isolation since arriving in the province and have undergone routine testing as part of the standard public health protocols in place for individuals who arrive in the province from outside the Atlantic travel bubble, including those arriving from international travel.

The province says all four cases are doing well and remain in self-isolation. Additionally, they are all being followed daily by public health nursing, and contact tracing.

The Chief Public Health Office is in the process of confirming travel details. The province notes more information will be shared during a COVID-19 public health briefing scheduled for Tuesday.

The province says, currently, there is no evidence of community spread of COVID-19 in Prince Edward Island, and the risk of transmission in the province remains low. The Chief Public Health Office will continue to update Islanders on the cases as more information is known in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Prince Edward Island has had a total of 51 positive cases of COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic. All cases to date have been travel-related. Information about the province’s COVID-19 cases is available online.