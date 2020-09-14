FREDERICTON -- New Brunswick voters elected a Progressive Conservative government Monday, concluding a highly unusual election race -- the first in Canada since the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Less than one hour after the polls closed the Tories under Premier Blaine Higgs were leading in 25 ridings, the Liberals were leading in 18, the Green party was leading in four and the People's Alliance were leading in two ridings.

It's the first time a government in New Brunswick has won two consecutive terms since Bernard Lord led the Tories to victory in 2003.

Higgs called a snap election four weeks ago, saying his 21-month-old minority government lacked stability at a difficult time for the province.

His opposition rivals accused him of political opportunism, but Higgs gambled that the electorate wouldn't see things that way, given that he had won widespread praise for his leadership on the rapidly evolving COVID-19 file.

During the last week of the campaign, Higgs said he wanted a new mandate -- preferably a majority -- to continue focusing on health care and keeping people safe. He said any other option would put the province at risk.

The 66-year-old former Irving Oil executive cast himself as a dull but dependable in a crisis.

"Maybe I'm boring, but I'm no surprise," he said last month. "I'm consistent. You can trust me."

At dissolution, there were 20 Tories, 20 Liberals, three Greens, three People's Alliance members, one Independent and two vacancies. At least 25 seats are needed for a majority in the 49-seat house.

During the 28-day campaign, few candidates campaigned door-to-door, and those who did were careful to wear a mask and stand well back when speaking to voters. There were no handshakes, no kissing of babies, no big rallies.

Campaign literature was sent through the mail and the party leaders took part in outdoor events that were livestreamed, as masked candidates stood well in the background to comply with physical distancing rules. And at some campaign stops, Progressive Conservative Premier Blaine Higgs wore a full face shield.

Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers accused Higgs of listening to political advisers rather than the people of New Brunswick, arguing that the election wasn't wanted or needed.

"Blaine Higgs chose to send New Brunswickers to the polls in the middle of a pandemic," the 63-year-old former RCMP officer said on Day 1 of the campaign. "The premier of New Brunswick chose political opportunism instead of the health and safety of our citizens."

Acclaimed Liberal leader in 2019, Vickers also served as sergeant-at-arms in the House of Commons, where in 2014 he was credited with fatally shooting a lone gunman who had fired a rifle inside Centre Block.

When the election campaign started on Aug. 17, Green party Leader David Coon also accused Higgs of political opportunism.

"It's very alarming that the premier has called an election during the pandemic when people are so concerned with their health, with the health of their children, the health of their elders and their parents, when so many other concerns are going on," he said as the campaign began.

In recent election campaigns in New Brunswick, voters were confronted with polarizing issues, such as hydraulic fracturing, skyrocketing auto insurance rates or privatization of the province's Crown-owned utility, NB Power.

But this election was all about the province's response to COVID-19.

New Brunswick has one of the lowest levels of infection in Canada -- bested only by P.E.I. and the territories. That fact became Higgs' key talking point during the election race. He also cited forecasts suggesting the province was leading the country in terms of an economic recovery.

Higgs also highlighted the fact that New Brunswick had experienced a smaller economic contraction than the rest of Canada due to COVID-19, mainly because the province contained the virus quickly. As a result, it was one of the first province's to reopen it economy.

Retailers reopened on May 8th and sales volumes had fully recovered by June, according to the independent Atlantic Province's Economic Council. Though the province lost 50,000 jobs between February and April, there's been a big turnaround since then, with the province regaining about three quarters of those lost jobs.

The Tories made it clear during the campaign that all that good news was a result of Higgs' leadership.

By contrast, Vickers took a gloomier view, saying the Tories were pretending that everything had returned to normal, when "businesses are still feeling the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic."

The leaders of the smaller parties warned voters against electing a majority government, saying the minority arrangement had performed well with an all-party cabinet committee handling the COVID-19 crisis.

"We cannot go back to the old days of one party holding all the power," said Kris Austin, leader of the right-leaning People's Alliance party.

Mackenzie Thomason, 23-year-old interim leader of the New Democratic Party, said the smaller parties were there to "keep the big parties' feet to the fire." The NDP didn't win any seats in the 2018 election, which marked the first time New Brunswickers had elected a minority government since 1920.

-- By Kevin Bissett in Quispamsis, N.B., and Michael MacDonald in Halifax

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2020.