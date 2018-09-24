

CTV Atlantic





Cape Breton's Q league hockey team could soon have a new majority owner with some very deep pockets.

Irwin Simon is a Glace Bay native looking to sink some of his cash into the Screaming Eagles and news of interest in the major junior team is generating a lot of interest on the island where he grew up.

The multi-millionaire founder of a natural foods company in the United States is looking to become the new majority owner of the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles.

Fans are excited and, while players we spoke with tried to put on a poker face, it's clear they are intrigued, too.

“I heard it's a pretty good businessman that was implicated in the transaction there,” said Olivier Bourret.

“It is pretty cool because it brings more money to the team,” said Alex Drover.“But, hockey's our main priority and that’s what we’re going to focus on.”

The chair of the Screaming Eagles' board of directors says Simon has the potential to be a game-changer for the franchise.

“I think everybody should be excited -- i'm excited,” said Stuart MacLeod.

In 22 years, the team has had some success, but has never won a Q league championship or reached the final.

MacLeod says Simon has already been in town to meet with shareholders.

“He said things like, ’60 per cent of the entertainment should be on the ice and 40 per cent should be in the stands.’ It should be a family affair and appeal to all ages, so he's got all the right ideas, and he's got the means to see that they happen.”

One question that remains is whether Simon will be able to acquire enough shares in the team to become majority owner and have final say in decisions moving forward.

“Talking to some of the other shareholders, I think he's on track,” said MacLeod.

One stipulation to the deal is that the team not be moved out of Cape Breton.

MacLeod says Simon would likely keep living in New York, where his kids are in school, but that he would be a “hands-on” owner.

The sale could be finalized in the coming weeks.

“It's a new outlook, it's a new approach, and it’s new ideas,” said MacLeod.

And lots of money to go with it?

“You said it,” said MacLeod.

The players will be the first to tell you the games are decided on the ice, some extra cash off of it probably can't hurt.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ryan MacDonald.