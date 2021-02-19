Advertisement
Public health discovers egg-related salmonella outbreak in N.S., N.L. following investigation
Published Friday, February 19, 2021 12:07PM AST Last Updated Friday, February 19, 2021 12:47PM AST
HALIFAX -- An investigation by public health officials has discovered an outbreak of egg-related salmonella poisoning across Newfoundland and Labrador and Nova Scotia.
The federal Public Health Agency says there have been 57 lab-confirmed cases of the illness in the two Atlantic provinces.
They say people became sick between October 2020 and January 2021 and nineteen people have been hospitalized - though no deaths have been reported.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued food recall warnings for a variety of eggs distributed in the two provinces last year and will continue its investigation.
