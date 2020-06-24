HALIFAX -- The RCMP have confirmed that a woman who was found dead in Middle Musquodoboit, N.S., earlier this month was, in fact, attacked and killed by her own dog.

Police received a report just after 8 a.m. on June 9 about a possible death off Wittenburg Road and that a dog had been found nearby.

Police found the body of a woman at the scene, but the dog had fled, prompting RCMP to issue a warning that a dangerous dog -- which they described at the time as a "pit bull" -- suspected in a fatal attack was loose in the area.

After hearing the news, a local resident purposely ran down the dog in his vehicle, killing the animal.

Police released an update on the case Wednesday, confirming that the woman was killed by her pet.

“Based on evidence on the scene, witness statements and past known history of violence for the involved dog, police determined that the 38-year-old woman who lived in Middle Musquodoboit, was walking her dog when it attacked her,” said Cpl. Lisa Croteau in a news release.

Police say they received a report from the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday, which confirmed that Megan Milner died as a result of injuries caused by the dog.

As for the death of the dog, police say there was no criminal intent, and charges won’t be laid.

They are warning, however, that threatening people in person or online is an offence, and they will investigate and lay charges, if warranted.

The RCMP have concluded their investigation into the incident.