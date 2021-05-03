HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia RCMP says it’s investigating a suspicious early morning fire in Yarmouth, N.S.

Police say Tuesday around 3:30 a.m., they responded to a fire at an abandoned structure at 38 Argyle Street.

Nobody was injured. Police say the building incurred significant damage and was torn down.

Police also say the same building experienced a fire a month before.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed people in that area between midnight and 4 a.m. on April 27 to contact them, or Crime Stoppers.