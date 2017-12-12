

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP is investigating a homicide after the remains of a missing New Brunswick man were found in Nova Scotia earlier this month.

Police say a hunter found the human remains in a wooded area off East Uniacke Road, near Mount Uniacke, N.S., on Dec. 2.

Police say the remains have been positively identified as those of 57-year-old Daren Jones of Maquapit Lake, N.B.

Police say local RCMP found his vehicle abandoned in the Stewiacke, N.S. area just before he was reported missing by his family in July.

Jones’ death has been ruled a homicide and the New Brunswick RCMP’s major crime unit has taken over the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP.