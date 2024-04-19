RCMP investigating ‘suspicious’ fire in Saulnierville, N.S.

The RCMP says it is investigating a suspicious fire that happened in Saulnierville, N.S., Friday morning.

Police and fire services responded to the fire at a commercial structure on Saulnierville Road around 3 a.m. When they arrived on scene, emergency services found the structure was “engulfed” in flames.

Police say nobody was inside the building at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation with assistance from the Nova Scotia Fire Marshal’s Office, but the RCMP says it is believed to be suspicious.

“This suspicious fire follows a series of criminal acts in the Meteghan area, and we’re appealing to residents to report any criminality or suspicious activity to us,” says Sgt. Jeff LeBlanc, Meteghan RCMP detachment commander in a Friday news release.

“We’re implementing safety and operational planning in the local area, which includes a dedicated investigative team. But we need members of the community to come forward with information, which can be done anonymously through our detachment or Crime Stoppers.”

