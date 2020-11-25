HALIFAX -- New Brunswick RCMP are asking for the public's help to identify a man suspected of robbing a bar in Dieppe, N.B., early Wednesday morning.

Police say at 2 a.m. on Nov. 25, a man entered Pub 1755 on Champlain St. and took an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register.

The man sprayed bear spray towards an employee while exiting the business.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

RCMP have released surveillance video photos of the suspect, who is described as a man with a small build. He was wearing a black face covering, a black and red coat and dark pants.

Anyone who recognizes the man, or has information about the robbery, is asked to contact Codiac Regional RCMP or Crime Stoppers.