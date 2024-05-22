RCMP plans meetings with African Nova Scotian organizations to present preliminary action plan ahead of street check apology

The Nova Scotia RCMP says it plans to meet with African Nova Scotian organizations across the province over the next several weeks to present a community consultation summary and preliminary action plan ahead of its street check apology scheduled for this fall.

Between September 2023 and January, members of Nova Scotia RCMP's senior leadership team attended 13 consultation sessions in African Nova Scotian communities to inform an apology and action plan to be delivered to African Nova Scotians and all people of African descent for the history use of street checks and other harmful interactions.

Those meetings, attended by more than 240 people and hosted by community co-facilitators, were held in:

Amherst

Beechville

Digby

Gibson Woods

Halifax

New Glasgow

Preston Township

Shelburne

Truro

Upper Big Tracadie

Upper Hammonds Plains

Whitney Pier

Yarmouth

"The Association of Black Social Workers supported attendees and took notes at each of the community meetings, and based on their notes, we've developed a summary document and a preliminary action plan," says Dennis Daley, commanding officer of Nova Scotia RCMP.

"What we heard loud and clear is that while the apology is important, it's the actions that follow the apology that will matter most."

Nova Scotia RCMP's path to the apology and preliminary action plan is seen in this picture. (RCMP)

Daley will deliver the apology and final action plan on Sept. 7 at the North Preston Community Centre in North Preston, N.S.

RCMP says it will also be livestreamed to a number of other community centres.

